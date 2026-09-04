New Zealand First says it will be campaigning for conservation land to be opened up for economic development.

The party's deputy leader and Resources Minister Shane Jones said he fought hard to retain a controversial clause 6ea in the Conservation Amendment Bill, which says the Department of Conservation (Doc) should recognise and enable "economic opportunities" on conservation land to "the greatest extent practicable".

This sentence is in the latest draft of the bill, which is still before the Environment Select Committee.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka backed down from other proposed changes earlier this year which could have made 2.8 million hectares of conservation land eligible for sale.

Jones said he would campaign for economic activities such as mining and quarrying on conservation land - apart from in national parks.

"We, NZ First, reject the notion that [conservation land is] some type of Camelot lotus land feature of New Zealand that can never ever be used or developed.

"That drove us to introduce into legislation that there has to be priority and status given to economic development."

He said whether the clause in the bill survived, was strengthened or diluted would come down to the results of the election.

Critics say the clause undermines the very purpose of conservation law.

Greenpeace said this week that conservation land should be protected from "economic exploitation", and so that native wildlife could thrive, as well as for the public and future generations to enjoy.

Jones rejected the criticisms, saying he wanted to drive for jobs, economic development and export earnings.

Jones also said he would campaign on restructuring Doc so that areas which processed concessions, permits and rights of access were potentially run separately to other functions, or given to another entity less driven by conservation.

In statements provided to RNZ this week, Potaka said he wrote to the Environment Select Committee in June to ask the committee to work with relevant NGOs, iwi, and sector groups to ensure section 6(ea) supported "strong and enduring conservation outcomes".

He said he also wrote to the committee to say the government had changed its position on the bill's provisions relating to land exchange and proposals, and sought to have these removed as part of the redrafting process.

He said the committee had started hearing oral submissions but did not expect to finish that during this parliamentary term.

"My understanding is that the Environment Select Committee of the next Parliament is likely to hold further hearings and consider what improvements could be made to the bill, including to any provisions that relate to economic development."