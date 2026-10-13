New Zealand First wants to make changes to future fast-track residential approvals, saying there needs to be the necessary roads, pipes, water, wastewater, and other essential service approvals first.

But their coalition partner National say the policy is already in place.

The party is campaigning on making changes to the fast-track regime, saying when it "brought the blueprint" for the regime to the government three years ago it did not envisage New Zealanders would be picking up the tab or "suffering" through developments being approved without the adequate infrastructure in place.

"The cart is being put before the horse, and we will ensure that ends," it said on Wednesday morning.

The party says fast-track housing developers will be required to detail what infrastructure they need, and demonstrate whether it exists, is funded, and can be delivered when needed.

"Do we need infrastructure before we can build a housing development? Yes, and fast-track requires that, and the projects that are happening have all of those conditions on them."

Dedicated expert panels for housing would also be created, given the power to decline projects if they were not satisfied the required infrastructure would be in place. The housing minister would be given responsibility for project referral decisions.

"People don’t live in a world where critical infrastructure is an afterthought. They live in communities that rely on reliable roads, water, wastewater systems and transport links.

"We want a system that is faster, smarter and more practical. If we are serious about housing for New Zealanders, then we must be equally serious about the pipes, roads and services that make those developments viable."

‘They’ve caught up, that’s good’

National leader Christopher Luxon said NZ First’s announcement was "quite bizarre", as it was already law.

"They were in the room where it happened, as Hamilton would say, and I'm not quite sure what they're banging on about today, because that is not quite right."

Luxon said fast-track panels were already applying "quite serious" conditions on infrastructure development, including building other enabling infrastructure.

"They've caught up, that's good.

Chris Bishop had recently changed the law so councils could charge development contributions.

"They've literally released a press release that says they will change the law to do things that are already in the law," Bishop said.