NZ's oldest man dies two days after 107th birthday

New Zealand's oldest man, 107-year-old Jack Coe, enjoys the Anzac ceremony at St Johns Wood Care Centre and Village in Taupō. Photo: NZME

New Zealand’s oldest man Jack Coe has died.

Jack celebrated his 107th birthday in Taupō last week on May 11 and died over the weekend.

His son Peter Coe said his father’s health had declined markedly in the past four months, but it was still a shock for the family.

His father had told him recently that he would get to his 100th birthday and then “that’ll do”.

Jack’s birthday made national headlines last week, with thousands of people wishing him well. He celebrated with cake and a zero-alcohol beer with family, friends and other residents at St John Wood Care Centre and Village on Thursday.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas and Taupō MP Louise Upston also popped in to wish him well.

Until four months ago, Jack had been living in his own home in Marton but had recently moved to Taupō because of his health and to be closer to his son.

Peter said they would be holding a small, private ceremony for family in Taupō but there would be a public ceremony at a later date in Marton, where Jack lived for most of his life.

Peter said the flag was flying at half-mast at the Marton RSA, where Jack was a life member, and there would be a plaque made up in his honour.