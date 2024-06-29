Obituary: Barbara Stewart, politician

Barbara Stewart entered Parliament as a list MP for NZ First in 2002 - the highest ranked woman in the party at that time. Photo: supplied

Long-serving New Zealand First MP Barbara Stewart did not advance beyond the backbenches, but she achieved a considerable amount from there. A NZ First list MP from 2002-08 and again from 2011-17, Stewart was formerly a teacher and a corporate training officer. She devoted much of her time to social and children’s issues and health, and was a member of the health select committee for much of her time in the House. In her 2017 valedictory speech Stewart said that she regarded working alongside then health minister Pete Hodgson to secure free doctors visits for children aged under 6 as her greatest political achievement. Stewart had uncanny success in having her member’s Bills drawn from the ballot: she had three selected during her two stints in Parliament, but none were passed into law. During her second term in Parliament Stewart was the party whip, but after the death of her husband in early 2017 she announced she would not stand at the next election. Active in the voluntary sector during her retirement, Stewart died on June 2 aged 72. — Agencies