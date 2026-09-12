An Auckland police officer secretly filmed a woman having sex with him before stowing the illicit clip away in a hidden app on his phone.

But she wasn't the only woman he wronged.

Two other women sent him timed-to-disappear intimate content on social media — one by accident — and he covertly used his police-issued phone to record them.

The constable appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to making an intimate visual recording and a representative charge of possessing one.

He faced three counts of making an intimate recording when he was first charged in June, but one had been amended to the representative charge. The other was dismissed.

Judge Ngaroma Tahana granted him interim name suppression to be argued at a hearing next week.

NZME understands he has been stood down from his job in the New Zealand Police.

According to the police summary of facts, three of the officer's phones were searched and a "large number" of intimate photos and videos were found.

The charges relate to offending between 2021 and 2025.

The officer was having sex with the first victim and, when she wasn't looking, he pulled out his phone and filmed it.

He saved the clip in an application on his phone made to look like a calculator, the police said. She did not give him permission.

His second victim was a woman he knew who accidentally sent him an intimate video of herself via Snapchat.

She immediately sent a follow-up message saying, "oh my god that was not meant for you please don't open it".

The constable instead opened the video on his personal phone and filmed it using his work phone.

By using his work phone, he avoided the Snapchat alert that warns a sender if a screenshot of a message is taken, police said.

He sent the video from his work phone to his personal one and again saved the clip in his covert calculator-looking app.

The third victim met the officer through his job.

They followed each other on social media, and she sent him a naked image that was timed to disappear once opened.

The officer got around this precaution once more however, again using his work phone to film the clip.

Police said the constable declined to comment, and they wanted the illicit intimate content deleted from his phones.

They wanted his Snapchat account deleted too.

Not connected to post-McSkimming review

In court, the officer's lawyer, Bridget Lawler, asked for interim suppression of her client's name until the next hearing.

A date next week was made for name suppression to be argued, and another date was set down in October to decide when he should be sentenced.

Police told NZME three months ago the constable was not linked to three officers charged with possessing an objectionable publication after an internal review sparked by the Jevon McSkimming scandal.

Two of those officers pleaded guilty to a representative charge of possessing an objectionable publication last month. The third first appeared in Wellington in June.

Former deputy police commissioner McSkimming was sentenced in December last year after admitting three charges of possessing objectionable publications, namely child sexual exploitation and bestiality material.

Auckland police officer Amanuel Molla was last month stood down after being accused of sexually assaulting a child, and another former police officer was found guilty by a judge of 14 charges relating to the assaults of three women while in the force.