One critical after Auckland house fire

A person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with critical burns after a house fire in Auckland overnight.

Three fire trucks were called to the scene in the suburb of Papakura just after 2.30am on Wednesday after receiving several 111 calls.

The blaze has since been extinguished.

Police say three people evacuated the property and were assessed and treated by St John staff.

One person had critical burns and two others had minor burns.

Police say they are working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) to establish the circumstances of the fire.

Fenz said the home was well involved with fire on arrival.

Fire crews have been dampening down hot spots after extinguishing the blaze.

A fire investigator has attended the scene.