One critically hurt in Kawerau street brawl

Four young people have been arrested and police are seeking others after a brawl in the streets of Kawerau in Bay of Plenty.

A person has been critically injured and has been taken to hospital.

Officers were called to the corner of Plunket and Islington Sts about 12.35pm after reports of an altercation.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police say they need the public's help in tracking down others who were present at the time of the fracas.

Area manager investigations Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said they were asking anyone who hadn't been spoken to already to get in touch.

He said a "serious assault" had taken place.

Anyone with information should contact police.