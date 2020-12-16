Wednesday, 16 December 2020

4.45 pm

One dead, one seriously hurt in Canterbury crash

    One person is dead and another badly hurt after a two-car crash in Canterbury this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the crash scene in Depot Rd, near Oxford, about 1.50pm.

    Police said one person had died and another was believed to have sustained serious injuries.

    That person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, Stuff reports.

    The road will remain closed while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

    Police said motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

