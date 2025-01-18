Large fire at former Centrepoint commune

14 Mills Lane in Albany went on sale in 2023 and is the site of the infamous commune, Centrepoint.

Fifteen fire crews from across Auckland were at a large fire at the site of the former Centrepoint commune in Albany overnight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was in a one-storey 12 metre by 15 metre building, and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Crews remained at the scene on Saturday morning dampening down hot spots.

Centrepoint leader Bert Potter was arrested in 1990 following police raids, and the commune was shut down in 2000.

The seven and half hectare property most recently hosted the Kāwai Purapura Retreat Centre and a number of long term residents - thought to be around 70 when it was last on the market in 2023.

Many were distressed after being told to vacate with less than a month's notice in early 2024 when the property, which is valued at nearly $9 million, was purchased by former Shortland St actor turned property magnate Paul Reid's Icon Group.

Takapuna senior station officer Quin Webster told the NZ Herald most of the buildings on the site were derelict, and it was believed squatters had been staying there.

Nearly a dozen fire trucks also attended a blaze in a strip of suburban shops in Coutts Street, in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie, overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire was well involved by the time appliances arrived shortly after 1.30am.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious, but fire investigators are on site.