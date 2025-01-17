Waitangi Tribunal membership overhauled

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka. Photo: RNZ

Eight new members have been appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka said the new appointments would strengthen the tribunal and help ensure it remained fit for purpose.

Five current members also had their terms renewed.

The tribunal has up to 20 members.

Waitangi Tribunal members are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister for Māori Development.

Members come from all walks of life and are appointed for their expertise in the matters that are likely to come before them. About half the members are Māori and half are Pākehā.

The appointments are for a three-year term.

The Tribunal is tasked with considering Treaty claims, and working toward "reconciliation of outstanding issues" between Māori and the Crown.

The Chairperson of the Waitangi Tribunal is Chief Judge Dr Caren Fox of the Māori Land Court. Other judges of the Māori Land Court, while not members of the Waitangi Tribunal, can be appointed as a presiding officer for a Tribunal panel.

A panel of three to seven members is appointed to carry out an inquiry. Each Tribunal panel has to have at least one Māori member.

Potaka's office provided details of the new appointments to the Tribunal:

- Tipene Chrisp (whāngai to Rangitāne) has held a range of senior public service roles and has extensive knowledge of Waitangi Tribunal hearings and negotiation experience. Current General Manager of Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust.

- Philip Crump practiced law for more than 20 years in New Zealand and the United Kingdom and has significant experience of statutory and contractual interpretation, negotiation and dispute resolution procedures. Currently a board member of NZ on Air.

- Vanessa Eparaima (Raukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), an experienced governor for nonprofit organisations, commercial and investment boards. Her experience includes Treaty negotiator for Ngāti Raukawa. Currently chairperson of the council for Te Wānanga O Aotearoa.

- Rex Edward Hale, author and experienced public servant, including in information and data management, with experience preparing oral and written resources to support Tribunal claimants.

- Grant Hadfield, councillor on the Manawatū District Council and chair of MDC Chief Executive's Employment Committee. Hadfield has held a range of executive and governance roles, including chief executive of Manawatū Agricultural and Pastoral Association and chief executive of FarmSafe.

- Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa), an orator, kapa haka exponent, composer, educator and broadcaster. Currently a director of Whakaata Māori and a member of Te Mātāwai. He is managing director and founder of TupuOra Education, which supports building Māori capability for iwi and public sector agencies.

- Honourable Ron Mark, served in the New Zealand Army (1971 - 1990) before moving into governance and politics. An MP and Minister of Defence and Veterans from 2017 to 2020. Currently in his second term as Mayor of Carterton.

- Professor Tafaoimalo Tologata Leilani Tuala-Warren, Dean of Te Piringa Faculty of Law, University of Waikato and New Zealand's first Pasifika dean of law. She has has held a range of senior roles, and was the second woman Supreme Court Justice of Samoa.

Five existing members of the Tribunal were reappointed:

- Dr Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Ngāti Ruanui), serving a third term.

- Derek Fox (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou), serving a second term.

- Kim Ngarimu (Ngāti Porou), serving a third term.

- Dr Hana O'Regan (Ngāi Tahu), serving a second term.

- Professor Sir Pou Temara (Ngāi Tūhoe), serving a sixth term.

Potaka said as the Tribunal neared its 50th anniversary, the new appointments would give it the right balance of skills to continue its important mahi, hearing and reporting Māori Treaty claims in a timely manner.

"Waitangi Tribunal members bring with them a range of knowledge and skills, and are appointed for their broad expertise in the matters that are likely to come before the Tribunal.

"I give a warm welcome to the new members as well as those reappointed in their roles. I acknowledge and thank those leaving for their important contributions."