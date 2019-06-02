One dead, two rescued from Nelson Lakes

A Doc sign in Nelson Lakes National Park. Photo: Getty Images

A 55-year-old woman has died today after suffering from hypothermia in Nelson Lakes National Park.

Police received a report at about 9am this morning that a woman had become severely hypothermic at high altitude in the park.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene but the woman was already deceased by the time she was located on the Mount Robert Ridge.

Snow was falling and the wind was extreme overnight, taking the wind chill down to as low as -16 degrees.

She was thought to be tramping in the park with a relative.

"Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends," said Sergeant Malcolm York, a Search and Rescue Coordinator.

The incident comes after another close call in the national park around 7pm the night before when two trampers were rescued from deep snow.

The two rescued individuals were thought to be only a short distance from where the deceased woman was found this morning.

They were spotted in fading light by their head torches and were airlifted to safety by a rescue helicopter team.

“Thankfully yesterday the trampers were located in time, but it could easily have been a different story,” said Sergeant York.

Police are taking the opportunity to remind people of the importance of emergency locator beacons when tramping in back country.