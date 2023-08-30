One dead in workplace incident in Palmerston North

A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in a workplace incident in Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tremaine Ave at 4pm.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and two rapid response units.

A police spokesperson said one person was hit by a vehicle and they died at the scene.

“WorkSafe and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”