Wednesday, 30 August 2023

One dead in workplace incident in Palmerston North

    A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in a workplace incident in Palmerston North.

    Emergency services were called to the scene on Tremaine Ave at 4pm.

    Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and two rapid response units.

    A police spokesperson said one person was hit by a vehicle and they died at the scene.

    “WorkSafe and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

    NZ Herald