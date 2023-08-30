One dead in workplace incident in Palmerston North

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in a workplace incident in Palmerston North.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Tremaine Ave at 4pm.
Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and two rapid response units.
A police spokesperson said one person was hit by a vehicle and they died at the scene.
“WorkSafe and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”