'One of the most beautiful souls': Tributes for woman killed in Canterbury crash

Samantha Orlowski. Photo: Givealittle

Tributes have been made for a 23-year-old Christchurch woman who died in a crash in rural Canterbury on Friday.

Samantha Orlowski, 23, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at the Old West Coast Rd/Redmonds Rd intersection near Darfield about 5pm.

Another person in the vehicle was injured in the crash, police said.

Samantha died at the scene and the other person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

A Givealittle page set up to help support Samantha's family had raised more than $2000 by Tuesday morning.

"We would be so eternally grateful for anything you can donate to help to take the financial strain off ... her parents," the page said.

"Sam was only 23 years old and had her whole life ahead of her, we are absolutely heartbroken.

"She leaves behind her mum Kate, Dad Rob, Brother James, Brother Sylys, Nephew Emmet, Grandmother Katherine and myself her bonus sister. As well as so many cherished family and friends.

Samantha's friend Ann-Marie Ferguson told chrislynchmedia.com: "I will never forget her infectious laughter and sense of humour. She was a great friend.

"She blessed so many of our hearts and went through hell and back, fighting her way to a better life one step at a time.

"As I look back on our time together, I am filled with joy, love, and appreciation.

"She may be gone, but her memory will live on in my heart and in the hearts of all those who loved her."

Shianne Rosalene told Chris Lynch Media Samantha was her best friend.

"She was one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met, but also one of the most stubborn girls," she told Chris Lynch Media.

"I am so blessed to be her best friend. She was literally my other half; I feel so incomplete without her.

"Her nephew absolutely adored his Aunty Sam, and I’ll forever remind him of her.

"There was never a dull moment with her around. She really knew how to make people laugh until they’re crying, even on their bad days."