One new case of Covid in MIQ, 3 historical cases

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health has reported.

There is one new case, an arrival from Nepal who tested positive on Day 0.

Three cases being investigated as historical infections.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 28.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2277.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 53 historical cases, out of a total of 461 cases.

NSW update

New Zealand officials are in contact with Australian counterparts following the confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 in the community in Sydney reported yesterday.

Information about locations of interest visited by the case is available on the New South Wales health website.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing, and should not travel to New Zealand. The Ministry has requested airlines communicate this message to anyone before flying to New Zealand from New South Wales.

At this stage, our public health assessment is that the risk remains low.

We expect to be able to provide a further update on the situation in Sydney later today, the ministry advised.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach update

Thirty-two people in New Zealand have been advised to isolate at home and continue to isolate until they receive a negative result from a day 5 test. To date, 22 have returned a negative result.

Remaining passengers who weren’t at the locations of interest at the specified times previously advised should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

Testing information

Due to a database issue a testing update is not currently available.

An update will be provided when available.

