One seriously injured in Sth Canterbury crash

    Photo: File
    A person had to be cut free from a vehicle after a head-on crash on State Highway 1 in South Canterbury this morning.

    Two people have been injured, one seriously, after the crash on the Timaru-Pareora Highway just north of the Pareora River about 5.45am.

    Fire crews from St Andrews and Washdyke were called to the scene.

    One of the occupants was trapped in the crash, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said, and firefighters used specialist cutting gear to get them out.

    The road is closed and diversions are in place.

