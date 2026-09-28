The Opportunity Party has laid out its bottom lines for any post-election negotiations, as a new poll has it clutching the balance of power.

The 1News-Verian poll out on Monday showed the party down two points to 6% - dangerously close to the threshold that would see them out of Parliament without an electorate win.

But both the left and right bloc would need Opportunity's seven seats to form a government.

The party's leader Qiulae Wong said she was open to either a coalition or confidence-and-supply arrangement.

Its five bottom lines are:

Giving the Commerce Commission more teeth and greater independence to tackle excessive market power in supermarkets and other uncompetitive sectors, bringing down prices. Wong said the problem was broadly agreed, and it was time to do something about it.

Regulating lobbying and capping political donations to "clean up politics". "New Zealanders deserve to know who is trying to influence their government, and no one should be able to buy disproportionate political influence," Wong said.

Developing a 10-year plan to "fix the health system" alongside health professionals, with clear commitments on funding, workforce and infrastructure. "A 10-year plan would give the health system a stable direction for its workforce, infrastructure and funding," said Wong.

Phasing out bottom trawling, working with industry, iwi and coastal communities to fairly manage the transition.

Recommitting to Paris Agreement emissions reduction obligations and protecting the Climate Change Commission's independence. "We will not support a government that walks away from our international obligations or undermines the independent Climate Change Commission," Wong said.

The bottom lines were were minimum commitments designed to deliver change beyond a single term, Wong said.

"We are here for unity, innovation and nature, not for the next three years but for generations to come."

As a party trying to enter Parliament for the first time, Wong said she didn't expect their tax reform policies to happen overnight.

Having laid out the party's five broadbrush bottom line policies, she said bigger more specific policy positions like tax could come at a later date.

Wong said other parties had "characterised" Opportunity as being a party of land tax, "but our supporters know we stand for much more than that and we always have".

Wong maintained the party could work with and negotiate with either National or Labour, despite National leader Christopher Luxon ruling out a government arrangement with Opportunity.

She pushed back on the idea the party was getting ahead of itself announcing bottom lines before it's even made it into Parliament.

"We don't see other parties releasing bottom lines, but we recognise as a new party people want to know what are we going to prioritise in that negotiation".

Wong wasn't getting ahead of negotiations by saying what specific portfolios the party would want if in a position to form part of a government.

"That is a matter for the negotiating table, I think there's a range of portfolios that are associated with these bottom lines, but also our other policies that we will be pushing for, I don't think we can predetermine that right here right now.

"Obviously we care about things like business, the environment, democratic reform, so the portfolios and ministerial roles that go with that are obviously part of it but we need to wait and see how the votes shake out and who else is around the table."

Wong said the party wouldn't set out ahead of the election specific ministerial roles or how many portfolios it would want.