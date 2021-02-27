Overdue tramper found; one man still missing

David Jensen. Photo: NZ Police

One of two Canterbury men being sought by rescuers has been found today, while the search continues for the other.

Police said this morning they were seeking sightings of 61-year-old Christchurch man David Jensen, who was overdue from a tramp.

Mr Jensen was believed to have left the Lake Coleridge area on Saturday, February 20 with the intention of tramping through the Mungo Pass and coming out near Hokitika.

He was due out around Tuesday or Wednesday.

In an update this afternoon police said Mr Jensen had been found and was being checked over. There was no word on his condition.

Police earlier called for sightings of another man, Alan Collison (43), of Ashburton, who left his home in a silver Toyota Surf around 6:10am on Monday.

Alan Collison. Photo: NZ Police

He has not been seen since and his vehicle was found at the Kohaihai Rd car park, at the start of the Heaphy Track at Karamea about 11:30am on Thursday.

Extensive searches at the start of the Heaphy Track area have been completed over the past two days, and ground teams will continue to search the Heaphy Track today.

The terrain off the track is very dense sub-tropical bush and in parts, extremely steep with extensive hazards including waterfalls, caves and sheer drop-offs.

Alan was wearing a blue hoodie/sweatshirt, a olive green top, black and white rugby shorts and tramping boots.

He is described as 180cm tall and of athletic build, with short dark hair and noticeably blue eyes.