The owner of the dogs that fatally attacked a woman earlier this year has been charged with manslaughter.

Mihiata Te Rore, 62, was killed by the dogs on a Kaihu property near Dargaville, Northland, in February.

The dogs were euthanised after the attack.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 43-year-old Kaihu man was arrested in central Auckland and charged with manslaughter.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, said the charge comes after a six-month investigation into the incident.

“The investigation team has been working tirelessly in the weeks and months since, including seeking a legal review.

Mihiata Te Rore was killed by dogs at a Kaihu property. Photo: Supplied

"Ultimately this has resulted in a charge of manslaughter. It has been challenging, and we acknowledge the significance of reaching this stage.

“Police have been in contact with the whānau of the deceased who we extend our deepest sympathies to at this difficult time.”

Pilmer thanked everyone who provided information and the Kaihu community in particular.

There has been a string of serious dog attacks in Northland and Christchurch over the past few years.

Te Rore was the third person to be killed by dogs in Northland in the last four years, sparking calls for more to be done by local and central government to deal with the growing problem.

In February, three people were injured after two dogs attacked them in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr. And in August, Sonny-Charles Watson, 1, died after being bitten by a dog at a home in Basingstoke St, Aranui.