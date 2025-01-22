'Packs' of teen girls targeting 'vulnerable kids' at mall

Eastgate Mall. Photo: File image

About 20 assaults have been reported at an east Christchurch shopping mall over the past six months with a "violent" pack of teenage girls reportedly terrorising shoppers.

Senior Sergeant Phil Newton told The Press the assaults around Eastgate Mall in Linwood were mainly minor and there did not appear to have been an increase in reports over that time.

On Sunday, two teenage girls allegedly attacked a 14-year-old girl walking to a bus stop outside the mall, The Press reported.

The girl was allegedly kicked in the ribs and head.

The victim’s mother told The Press her daughter was confronted by the attackers who attempted to steal her Nike shoes.

Her daughter tried to "speak up" but they “dragged her on the ground”, The Press reported.

"She noticed [out of] the corner of her eye that one had pulled a pocket knife out,” the mother told The Press.

She managed to get away on the next bus and call for help.

The mother told The Press her daughter was "disappointed" no one came to her aid during the incident.

She told The Press she believes the teens have carried out similar attacks in the past.

“They [target] the vulnerable kids and go in packs or groups,” she said.

She filed a report with police and made a complaint to the mall, The Press reported.