Pair charged with murder after body found in Auckland

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was last seen in April. Photo: Supplied

Two men have been charged with the murder of missing Auckland man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, after a body was found in the long-running investigation into his disappearance.

Mamfredos-Nair, then 19, was reported missing in April 2023. He was last seen on Birdwood Rd in West Auckland's Rānui, on April 21.

In August, police said he had "not touched bank accounts, social media, telephone, anything" since his disappearance.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said two men, both aged 26, had been arrested on Saturday, both charged with murder.

A body was found at a Dairy Flat, rural Auckland, property after a search began on Wednesday.

"While we still have to carry out formal identification procedures, from all of our inquiries to date we believe this is Jayden," McNeill said.

"This now brings an end to the search for Jayden, which has been ongoing for more than eight months.

"I would like to acknowledge the absolute determination of the investigation team, who from day one has never given up in their work to locate Jayden and to bring about answers for his whānau."

McNeill called it a "devastating ordeal for Jayden's whānau, who are still coming to terms with the loss they have suffered".

"We hope that this brings them some closure, in knowing that their boy can now be returned to them so he can be laid to rest."

The investigation, dubbed Operation Violin, was assisted by help from the public, he said.

Both of the accused will appear in North Shore District Court on Monday. Police are not ruling out further arrests.