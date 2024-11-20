Pathway to citizenship restored as bill passes

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono addresses parliament during the third and final reading of his private members Citizenship (Western Samoa) (Restoration) Amendment Bill). 20 November 2024 Photo: RNZ Pacific/ Coco Lance

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

With unanimous support, the Citizenship Western Samoa Restoration Amendment Bill has passed its third and final reading in New Zealand Parliament today.

"Injustice has been fixed to a certain extent, but we've got to be happy about it," former National MP Anae Arthur Anae told RNZ Pacific.

"So we're all rejoicing today, that we got a victory for everybody.

Green Party opposition MP Teanau Tuiono submitted the bill.

He said it's, "a significant step for Pasifika justice here in Aotearoa and around the Pacific."

It restores a pathway to citizenship for a group of Samoans stripped of it decades ago.

Assuming the Governor General signs it on Monday, people can apply from Tuesday, National MP Cameron Brewer told parliament.

"[This is a] Very very historic day," Brewer said.

Parliament was filled with pride and joy as around 200 people packed in. There was singing, laughter, and tears after they heard the final reading being passed.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins thanked the Samoan community in Aotearoa and ended his speech by saying:

"Today it's the 685's to the world," Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

Te Pāti Māori's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called the legislation "harmful" and "racist" in her speech.

She said it was "heartbreaking to know what you [Samoan peoples] had to endure" and went on to say, "we stand in sadness with all of our tupuna who did not get to celebrate with us today."

Where it all started

The journey began in 1978 when Falema'i Lesa, a hotel cook in Wellington, was arrested by immigration officers.

They claimed she had no right to live in New Zealand.

Supported by immigration lawyers, Lesa fought her case all the way to the Privy Council, New Zealand's highest court at the time.

In 1982, the Privy Council ruled that Samoans born between 1924 and 1948 were British subjects and therefore entitled to New Zealand citizenship.

But that same year, the Muldoon government enacted the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act, which nullified the decision.

In 2003, Anae led protests in New Zealand and Samoa, motivated by constituents who called into his radio talkback show on Radio 531pi.

He has been advocating for over 27 years.

Looking back on all the hard work he said he is elated for both the Samoan and New Zealand people.

Among the joy there was disappointment with Anae explaining the work is not over.

"We will ask the government to make amendments to the existing [bill] of their descendants," Anae said.

For Samoan community member, Maiava Visekota Peteru, memories flooded her mind of the work those who have gone before her did to get the bill to this point and those who would qualify for citizenship but no longer alive.

"Today means so much for the work that Anae brought in 2003 to Samoa back to New Zealand," Maiava said.

"I am wearing a Cook Island lei to honour Tuiono for his work.

"I know what we did in Samoa was from the grassroots level, the way we garnered our signatures was from our wheelbarrows.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, but today we celebrate the small wins and the small steps."

Honouring those who have passed

The High Commissioner of the Independent State of Samoa to New Zealand, Afamasaga Faamatalaupu Toleafoa, spoke on behalf of the Samoan community in Parliament.

He is among those impacted by today's important legislative change.

"I fall into that category, I don't think there's an awful lot of morale, when you look at the numbers, most of them have passed away, there is a small number of them alive," Afamasaga said.

"I know the Samoan Government took a backstep on this, not wanting to be involved, but that this is a matter for the New Zealand Government to deal with.

"The support for the bill from New Zealand has been surprisingly strong; beneath it all, there is a recognition of the injustice being done to those who are now eligible."

Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai and former Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio are deputy chairs of the Mau a Samoa i le Siteseni 2024 committee - a movement supporting the bill and its purpose.

While a pathway to citizenship did not extend to the descendants of the group Tofilau said there will be other ways.

"Our elders can finally get their citizenship," Tofilau said.

"Descendants, there is a way; there will be a time for you to go and fight for it.

She commends their lawyer Luamanuvao Katalaina Sapolu and researchers who helped with the background work.

"Thank You to everyone that prayed and marched on this journey, it's a big win," Tofilau said.

The next generation to come will pick up the next fight, she said.