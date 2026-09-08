One of two bystanders who tried to stop an enraged drunk driver from getting back in his car was bitten so hard that nearby helpers were unable to pry open his jaws.

Unlicensed driver Finnian Thomas Crook was almost five times the limit when he drove recklessly through Richmond, overtaking until he smashed into a parked vehicle and flipped his car.

Crook, 33, was sentenced in the Nelson District Court today to 20 months in prison after earlier admitting reckless driving, driving with excess breath alcohol, wounding with intent and assault.

Judge Noel Sainsbury allowed him the chance to apply for home detention if a suitable address was found, which he said would most likely be a rehabilitation unit.

He urged Crook to get treatment for his obvious addiction underlying his offending.

Police said Crook did not have a current driver’s licence but on the afternoon of Monday, May 25 he was driving towards an intersection in Richmond when the vehicle in front stopped at the orange light.

Crook became enraged and began swearing at them, police said.

When the light changed to green, he accelerated around the corner, passing the car in front of him.

Crook was seen crossing the centre line and driving on the wrong side of the road, passing a line of cars waiting to turn right down a busy side road.

Crook then hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road, flipping his vehicle and rolling, hitting another vehicle.

He got out of his car, then tried to get back in – a bystander reached in and removed the keys to stop him driving away.

Crook pushed the bystander in the chest with both hands and grabbed his wrist, scratching him.

A second bystander was also pushed in the chest when trying to help, as other members of the public attempted to restrain Crook on the ground.

The second victim was then bitten on the arm.

Police said Crook locked his mouth on the 70-year-old’s left forearm for about two minutes with such force no one could pry his jaws apart.

The man received a deep bite mark that needed stitches.

Judge Richard Russell said at Crook’s plea appearance in June, “a picture paints 1000 words and that bite mark is of significant concern”.

Judge Sainsbury said today the wound became infected and needed ongoing medical treatment. The victim was referred to a specialist for suspected tendon and nerve damage.

While being restrained on the ground, Crook kicked out with his legs, striking a third victim hard in the back of the head, police said.

A breath test showed Crook had a level of 1195mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

A breath reading between 250mcg and 400mcg can result in an infringement fee while anything over 400mcg can lead to criminal prosecution.

Judge Sainsbury said it was notable that it happened at 1.45pm and Crook had little recollection of what had happened.

“It is clear there is a serious issue of addiction at play.”

Defence lawyer Michael Vesty said Crook was aware of the issues that predisposed him to the behaviour which had occurred.

He noted Crook had been in custody since his arrest in May, and when sober he was able to maintain employment and a relationship, but things fell apart when he was drinking.

From an adjusted sentencing starting point of 26 months in prison, Crook was sentenced to 20 months in prison for wounding with intent to injure.

He received lesser terms in prison on the other charges, to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay $109 in reparation to the main victim to help cover medical costs, and was disqualified from driving for a year.