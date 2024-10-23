Person critically injured in Auckland bus assault

A person is critically injured after an assault on a bus in Auckland's Onehunga this afternoon.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to reports of an assault at 2.29pm.

One person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating.

In a statement, police said parts of Captain Springs Rd and Church Rd were closed while emergency services responded.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays while the incident is resolved."