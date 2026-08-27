A person has died after allegedly fleeing the scene of an aggravated robbery in a stolen vehicle in South Auckland.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said officers were called to a property in Greenmeadows Ave, in the suburb of Manurewa, following a report of an aggravated robbery at about 9.36pm on Thursday.

The alleged offender was believed to have stolen a vehicle from the property after presenting a crowbar to the resident, Gray said.

As police approached the area they saw the vehicle being driven in the middle of the road without headlights and signalled for it to stop, but it failed to do so and sped away, he said.

About six minutes later the vehicle was in Alfriston Rd, where it collided head on with a vehicle coming in the other direction.

Officers administered first aid, but the driver of the stolen vehicle died at the scene, while the occupant of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Those involved in the initial aggravated robbery were believed to know each other and there was no ongoing risk to the public, Gray said.

The Serious Crash Unit has investigated the scene and there are several investigations under way. The Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Police want to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the area around the time the incident happened and anyone with relevant information can quote reference number 260828/2372.