NZ First's leader Winston Peters said he was not interested in weighing in on the personal relationship of Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Winston Peters has moved to quash suggestions of a link between Labour leader Chris Hipkins' former wife and New Zealand First.

Hipkins continues to flatly deny claims Jade Paul posted on social media at the weekend. The claims are not criminal and relate to a lack of support for Paul during and after their relationship.

Peters, the leader of NZ First, said today he was not interested in weighing in on Hipkins' personal relationship.

He issued a statement, however, clarifying that Paul does not work for his party or have any affiliation or role with it.

"We are not interested in a politician's current personal relationship issues and won't be commenting at all on the matter - apart from the fact that there are lies now being spread, including that the person involved works for New Zealand First. This is false.

"This person does not work for New Zealand First nor has any affiliation or role with New Zealand First. They worked for a short period of time in an office then left amicably for another role around a year ago."

It was understood Paul worked as a ministerial advisor for Cabinet minister and NZ First MP Casey Costello.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Hipkins 'considered his future' after claims

Earlier today, Hipkins said he did consider his future in politics after his ex-wife levelled the claims at him, but remains "absolutely committed" to staying on.

Hipkins appeared on a suite of morning media shows - including RNZ's Morning Report - where he again flatly denied all the claims, but said he would not be litigating them in public for the sake of his children.

Hipkins told Morning Report he had considered stepping down, noting the impact on his family.

"It would be untrue to say that those thoughts hadn't crossed my mind in the last 48 hours, but everybody in their lives at some point goes through rough patches, and you just have to keep getting out of bed every day.

"I love my job and and I'm absolutely committed to continuing to do it."

Hipkins said the public debate was "very unfair" on his children, partner and parents - "you do pause and think about that" - but he had received a lot of support over the past day or two.

"Our marriage broke up. That was a traumatic thing. You know, clearly, there are always going to be lots of regrets in a situation like that.

"Many, many people have contacted me in the last 24 hours to indicate that they've been through a relationship break-up that has been difficult. I think people will understand that litigating those things through the public is in no one's best interest."

Hipkins confirmed he had sought legal advice about the further publication of his ex-wife's allegations by others, as well as the addition of other "completely unsubstantiated things".

"The online world is a bit of a sewer pit, and it seems that no one has any hesitation in adding to that," he said.

"Social media certainly has emboldened a lot of people, and, you know, we have a virtual vigilante approach on social media that anybody in a public profile role now has to contend with. I don't think that's been healthy for democracy."

Paul's initial post was published on her private Facebook page on Sunday evening, but screenshots were quickly circulated online.

Paul later removed the post, but told RNZ she stood by the comments.