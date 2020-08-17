Monday, 17 August 2020

Pilot killed in Kapiti Coast crash

    A pilot has died after a light plane crash near Ōtaki on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington.

    Emergency services were alerted to the accident after a rescue beacon was activated this afternoon.

    A Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand spokesperson said the emergency locator sounded at 1.08pm near Ōtaki Gorge Rd.

    The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter headed to the area about 1.33pm.

    A Civil Aviation Authority spokeswoman confirmed the pilot died at the scene after their Sonex amateur-built fixed-wing aircraft crashed in Hautere.

    There were no other people in the aircraft.

    Three CAA investigators will investigate the crash tomorrow.

    Emergency services were called to the crash site around 1.25pm.

    St John ambulance confirmed that the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter attended the crash, but directed further queries to police.

    Police said the death will be referred to the Coroner.

     

    NZ Herald

