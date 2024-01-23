Plea for sightings of missing 14-year-old girl

Sierra, 14, has been missing from her Murrays Bay, North Shore home since Sunday. Photo: NZ Police

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from her North Shore, Auckland home and are asking for any sightings of the teen.

The girl, Sierra, left an address at Murrays Bay about 4.45pm on Sunday.

She was last seen walking out of Westfield Albany at 5.30pm.

Police and her family were concerned for her wellbeing and wanted to make sure she was safe and well.

Sierra at Westfield. Photo: NZ Police

A police spokesman provided a photograph of Sierra at Westfield, showing her wearing denim shorts and carrying several bags.

Police asked anyone to call 111 with urgent information or the non-emergency line at 105 with “anything else that may help” and reference file number 240122/9005.