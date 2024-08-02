Polar blast from Antarctica may be heading our way

A frosty landscape around State Highway 8 and the Ahuriri River last month. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A rare and sudden stratospheric warming of the polar air above Antarctica is allowing icy air masses near the south pole to escape into the southern hemisphere’s mid-latitudes, and some of it may be headed to New Zealand.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said each winter, a ring of stormy, freezing weather - known as the polar vortex - encircled Antarctica, typically keeping harsh, wintry conditions locked up near the south pole.

However, on rare occasions, it became disturbed.

‘‘Sometimes the polar stratosphere, a layer of atmosphere 10km-20km above Antarctica, warms rapidly, with temperatures rising by more than 25°C in a week.

‘‘This is called a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) and causes the polar vortex to weaken or become stretched and displaced.

‘‘This can influence the atmospheric layer where our weather happens.

‘‘The icy air masses near the pole have an easier time escaping into the hemisphere’s mid-latitudes, like an ice cube tray being shaken loose,’’ he said.

This phenomenon was being observed above Antarctica at present, and would ‘‘strongly influence’’ the southern hemisphere’s weather patterns throughout August, he said.

It would contribute to a cold and frosty start to the month in New Zealand, followed by a moderating trend.

‘‘Unusually cold air is forecast to be more persistent in southern South America, including Chile, Argentina, and even as far north as Paraguay, Uruguay, and southern Brazil.

‘‘But while the chill seeps into the mid-latitudes, Antarctica will experience well above average temperatures.’’

Mr Noll said there had only been three SSWs in the satellite era - September 2002, September 2010 and August-September 2019.

After the SSW in 2002, New Zealand experienced its coldest October in 20 years, with below average temperatures covering much of the country and frequent ground frosts.

For New Zealand, the weather-related impacts from the 2024 SSW look to feature cold, frosty conditions initially, followed by a trend toward warmer and wetter conditions later in August and into September.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz