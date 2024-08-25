Police car hit by suspected drunk driver

The police car was damaged in the crash involving suspected drunk driver. Photo: supplied/New Zealand Police

Two police officers are shaken but unharmed after their patrol car was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver in Lower Hutt on Sunday.

The police car was travelling along Waiwhetu Road about 1am when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning the police car around and causing extensive damage.

The offending vehicle left the scene and was located a short distance away.

A police dog unit assisted in locating the alleged driver.

The 29-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested without incident and now faces serious charges,

"The safety features of the patrol car did what they are designed to do and protected the officers, but this could have been much worse," said Inspector Simon de Wit, Relieving Area Commander Te Awa Kairangi - Hutt Valley.

"While the investigation is ongoing, this incident shows the impact the decisions you make as a driver can impact other people."

The patrol car will likely be written off as a result of the crash.