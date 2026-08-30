Auckland police officer Amanuel Molla has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

The 25-year-old is facing one charge of doing an indecent act on a girl under 12.

According to court documents seen by RNZ, the alleged offending occurred off duty between December 2022 and January 2023.

Acting Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Matt Laurenson confirmed an officer facing the same charge has been stood down from duty while the court process is ongoing.

“The matter initially came to police attention in early 2025 and was investigated, resulting in charges being filed in October that year.

“The constable is currently stood down from duty while the court process remains ongoing.”

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Laurenson said police were unable to comment further.