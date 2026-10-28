Police have conceded a four-week timeframe to complete a review in relation to a documentary about fugitive Tom Phillips was "ambitious", and say it is expected to be out before the end of the year.

Phillips disappeared with his three young children in December 2021 from the rural Waikato town of Marokopa and lived in remote bushland.

He died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary in September 2025.

The update comes following the release of more than 600 pages of correspondence in relation to the documentary.

It was earlier revealed a film crew from Dunedin-founded NHNZ Productions had been following the hunt for Phillips and his children for more than a year, gaining exclusive access to the investigation. The documentary would be streamed on Netflix and was being produced by Dame Julie Christie.

In April, RNZ obtained a series of documents released by police under the Official Information Act (OIA) in relation to the documentary.

Following the release, NZ Police executive director media and communications Cas Carter said police were reviewing the processes around the management of the documentary.

RNZ recently received more than 600 pages of correspondence in relation to the matter, including the terms of reference for the review.

The document says the purpose of the "debrief" is to review how Police managed its engagement with the documentary production and mainstream media during the Phillips investigation.

"The review will focus on Police decision-making, systems and governance, including policy adherence; how documentary and mainstream media engagement was structured and overseen (including agreed plans, objectives, reporting lines and review points), risk and conflict-of-interest management; operational access decisions; and media equity."

The terms of reference lists several key questions including how the relationship with the documentary crew was established, governed and managed and how did the contractual terms with the documentary production shape Police's communications approach or plan.

Another question was how police balanced "investigative integrity, staff safety, media fairness and public confidence, and what principles should guide this balance in future live investigations?"

"This work will include a review of relevant documentation and talking to key stakeholders. The Reviewer may also talk to anyone else they deem necessary for the purpose of answering the review questions.

"The review and report will be completed within four weeks of commencement. Any extension will be agreed with the Commissioner."

The review is led by Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, who the document says "has a strong record in leading high-profile investigations that attract significant public and media interest".

"He brings a well-developed understanding of appropriate media engagement in criminal matters, including access to operational information, and what constitutes good practice in complex and sensitive policing environments."

He would be supported by an "independent external media expert" Gavin Ellis.

"[He] will provide subject-matter expertise on media practice, public-interest considerations, and lessons for future adherence to good practice."

The reviewer would report to the executive director of media and communications who would "provide assurance on the conduct of the review" and brief the chief of staff and commissioner on the findings, recommendations and any matters requiring escalation.

"A public summary will be released outlining the scope of the review, high-level findings, and the actions Police will take as a result."

Before the initial OIA was released to media in April, Claire Trevett - the chief media and communications advisor to the Police Commissioner emailed the Commissioner on March 13, with a summary of "issues/content" that would be in the OIA.

"Texts and emails show the scale of access the doco crew got and extent they were briefed on things and kept in touch by both Juli C [police's director of media and strategic communications Juli Clausen] and Andy Saunders [the officer in charge of the investigation] et al, advance notice etc."

The OIA pack also included a "wish list" from Christie "for what they hope for, eg early notice of any recovery/ major development, to attend all meetings etc".

Trevett said there was also some "scepticism" about the project from a staffer within Police at the early stages, mainly that the responsibility should lie with another staff member who usually tended with documentaries.

The OIA also revealed that some of the documentary crew got a ride to Marokopa on the Eagle helicopter on March 12, 2025.

Christie also sent some photos of the scenes behind the cordons to Clausen.

"Juli C replies with thanks and then says they will dismantle everything before lifting cordons 'otherwise it becomes media tourist destination'."

Then, on March 29, days before the OIA is released to media, Trevett emailed Police's chief of staff Cassandra Anderson.

"As discussed, the documents set to be released in the OIA raise a number of concerns and risks in my opinion, and I think some further action is warranted," Trevett said.

"I think a review of the handling of the documentary is warranted as well as a wider review of the protocols Police has in place for assessing whether to take part in such documentaries, the conditions that should apply, and how the access/cooperation with the documentary company should be handled."

Trevett said the review should consider whether different protocols are required for a documentary "of this type."

"Which had a high degree of public interest, involved an active and complicated police investigation and is a lot more sensitive than the usual follow-footage programmes we take part in."

Trevett forwarded her email to Chambers, who said they would discuss the following day.

"I completely agree with your comments now that I have visibility of what was happening in respect of media management," he said.

The OIA also includes an email from Trevett to Christie on October 10 last year.

In the email, Trevett said that as earlier discussed the police view was that the "follow-footage" phase of the documentary was now complete.

"That means production team access to attend and record Police briefings, meetings, and Operations and work with Police staff in the course of their duties for the purpose of recording and filming will now cease.

"As per Clause 8 in the Agreement I note that matters pertaining to Operation Curly are sub judice, whereby the matter is under judicial/court consideration and therefore prohibited from public discussion elsewhere."

Trevett also said Clause 8 stated that NHNZ shall not broadcast any material recorded for the documentary in breach of the sub-judice rule and would obey any Court orders that currently exist, or come into existence, including, without limitation, suppression orders and orders of the Family Court.

Trevett said a senior communications advisor would Christie's police media and communications point of contact going forward.

Any further requests relating to the documentary were to go to the staffer in the first instance.

"I expect that in due course a preview screening will be convened and a Police viewing committee will preview an offline edit of the documentary, to provide feedback and advise of any required changes."

Then, on 28 October, a member of Police's media team emailed Christie.

The staffer was advising Christie on a statement on the documentary that would be sent to media which said the documentary producers had not requested access to subsequent operations.

"As with other media, any future requests for interviews, information or material will be considered on a case-by-case basis."

Christie replied she "did not want to infer" there would be no more shooting for the series as they still needed to do final interviews with some of the investigation team.

They also needed to a "pick-up shoot" with a detective in relation to his role setting up and clearing the video camera and a "specific scene with Andy Saunders" that related to what Police see in CCTV footage. She said it would be two days maximum all up.

"While I'd rather it was not there, if you want to add that paragraph then I won't oppose it further as our experience with the Police throughout the project, prior to the media onslaught, was exceptional and the working relationship is very important."

On March 30, days before the OIA release, Christie emailed police's executive director media and communications, and cc'd in Chambers and Trevett.

"As discussed, I would like to set a time for a meeting in Wellington to discuss the conclusion to filming on the Marokopa Project and how the footage will be handled. Richard and I had emailed about this some time ago."

A police spokesperson told RNZ the meeting did not go ahead, adding that "plans for the documentary are on pause".

In relation to the review, the spokesperson said "unfortunately it has been held up for a number of reasons".

"We now realise the four weeks was ambitious. The initial list of interviewees was expanded during the investigation and included some staff who were on leave. We expect it to be out before the end of the year."

The spokesperson said Police had not approved any further filming requests.

They also said the documentary crew "was not given a ride to Marokopa on Eagle".

"The flight was already scheduled with the investigation team as part of Operation Curly, as a fly over of the area. It was decided a camera operator could join the flight to assist in collecting footage to support the documentary, as per the agreement.”