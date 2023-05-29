Police revise pursuit policy to take 'harder line'

Andrew Coster. Photo: RNZ

Police are using a new set of rules to decide whether to chase a fleeing driver.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the new framework balanced safety of officers, the vehicle occupants, and the public with the equally significant need to hold offenders to account.

“It’s fair to say it’s a harder line – it’s giving greater permission to the front line to initiate a pursuit in response to serious offending,” Coster told Stuff.

“We know there’s a risk associated with police pursuits, and this policy is aiming to strike the balance between that risk to the public and the risk to the public of offenders who believe they can go on committing offences without being apprehended.

The annnouncement came after Coster confirmed in November police would revise the policy, saying changes introduced in 2020 had seen an increase in drivers fleeing events and a decrease in the number of offenders identified.

"The amendments to the fleeing driver policy bring police back to a more balanced position in these volatile, unpredictable, and high-risk events," he said.

"The feedback we've collated from staff and communities calls for a different balance from the previous changes made in December 2020.

"Since then, offenders have become more brazen and are taking more risks in their driving behaviour."

The revised policy included the new Fleeing Driver Framework, a support tool to help staff determine if the immediate risk of safety posed by the fleeing driver justified a pursuit or not.

It factored in the threat posed by the driver or occupants, the seriousness of suspected offences, and the risk of them committing ongoing offending, harm or victimisation.

"The clarity our staff will obtain from the refreshed policy enables police to address these trends when drivers refuse to pull over when instructed, while acknowledging that risk and safety of all involved must always come first."