Police are searching for a potentially lethal medication that was stolen from a handbag inside a car in Auckland.

The medication - known as Pentobarbital - is often used to euthanise animals and could have a lethal effect if ingested by a human.

Police asked for the bagged item to be returned immediately, given the risk.

The medication had been provided by a vet, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said, and was inside a handbag which was stolen from a car parked on Athlone Rd, Glendowie overnight on Wednesday.

"The medication is in liquid form and was inside a pink handbag.

"It's likely the person has mistakenly taken the medication without knowing it was inside the bag, and we are asking for it to be handed in as soon as possible.

"Police are actively investigating this matter and treating it as a priority."

Greaves said the main concern was the person who took the item or potentially gave it to someone else did not know what they were in possession of.

"If you have information on where the bag, or the medication is, we need to hear from you to ensure it is safely retrieved."

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 using the reference number 260917/4969. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11.