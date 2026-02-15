Flooding in Waiwhetu. Photo: RNZ

The wild weather that has battered the North Island over the past 24 hours is making its way south.

Preparations are underway in the South Island, as thousands in the North Island remain without power following severe gales and heavy rain which have left widespread damage, flooding and forced many to evacuate their homes.

Multiple districts are under a state of emergency.

The Emergency Management and Recovery Minister, Mark Mitchell, said storms are expected to hit Kaikoura, Banks Peninsula, and Christchurch later today.

"The tail of this weather front is now hitting further south. There'll be quite a bit of focus there to ensure everything is being done and that assets and people are pre-positioned and are in the best possible position to be able to deal with whatever weather comes up there."

He said areas under a state of emergency were still a top priority, and the government would continue to support them with their response and recovery.

MetService meteorologist John Law told RNZ this morning the rainfall was sticking around in the north, but gradually moving south.

Wind gusts measuring up to 240km/h have been recorded on the east coast of the lower North Island with gusts of up to 190kmh hitting high parts of Wellington.

A fallen tree on a road in Newlands, Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Air New Zealand paused all flights in and out of the capital, Napier and Palmerston North.

Chief operating officer Alex Marren said strong wind conditions were continuing in Wellington, with forecasts of more than 60 knots.

"We're also experiencing high wind conditions in Napier and Palmerston North. As a result, we have currently paused all operations in and out of Wellington, Napier, and Palmerston North. Safety is paramount and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services.

"Yesterday's weather resulted in 45 flight cancellations in and out of Wellington. We know flight disruptions are frustrating, and our teams are working around the clock to rebook affected passengers and get them to their destination safely and as quickly as possible."

Marren said Air NZ had added flexibility for customers with bookings in and out of Wellington today.

The top of the South Island in places like Marlborough would keep the strong wind watch until about 1pm, with heavy rain expected towards Canterbury particularly in places like Banks Peninsula and a heavy rain warning would remain in place until Tuesday, he said.

The second half of the week was looking much more settled, with things starting to ease in the North Island later today, but it would take a little longer in the South Island, he said.

Storm easing in Wellington

Wellington City Council said just before 2.30pm the storm appears to be abating in the capital.

Workers were clearing downed power lines and debris from fallen trees.

Ohariu Valley Road, between Johnsonville and Ohariu Valley, is also completely blocked by a downed tree.

Meanwhile, a very large tree is blocking Middleton Road between Tawa and Johnsonville and has damaged power lines.

The council said people should stay out of forested parts of the town belt.

A tree down in front of Our Lady of The Rosary School in Lower Hutt. Photo: RNZ

People should also stay off beaches on the south coast as untreated sewage was released from the Moa Point short outfall pipe overnight.

Some council facilities are closed, as well as the zoo and nature area Zealandia.

Earlier the Wellington City Council said it had been a rough night in the city, with the wind still blowing very hard this morning.

Big trees came down overnight on some main roads and the council's call centre got about 50 calls about fallen trees and damage right across the city.

There were also reports of some streetlights in the region not working.

Several highways around Wellington were closed, although some of these were beginning to re-open this afternoon.

Flooding in Wainui. Photo: RNZ/Jacob McSweeney

More than 30,000 properties lost power across the North Island.

Powerco said about 23,000 properties across its network lost connections, and in the Wellington region about 10,000 have their connections cut.

People have been evacuated in Manawatū and on the coast of the Tararua District due to rising river levels.

The entire Manawatū-Whanganui region is in a state of emergency with heavy rain, flooding as severe weather lashes the lower North Island.

Fire and Emergency have had 185 call outs across the lower North Island - with roofs lifting, power lines down, and trees and windows being blown in.

Five districts - Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Tararua, Waipā and Ōtorohanga District - are in states of emergency.

On Sunday afternoon, all remaining flights in and out of Wellington for the day were cancelled, as were Cook Strait ferry crossings.