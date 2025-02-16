Pride event protesters 'went too far': Luxon

Footage shared by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki of the Te Atatū protest. Photo: Screenshot / Facebook

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says protesters linked to Destiny Church "went too far" by disrupting Pride events in Auckland on Saturday, while church leader Brian Tamaki said he told protesters, "I want you to storm the library they're in".

Several Pride events have seen protests over the weekend by the 'Man Up' group linked to Destiny Church.

Around 30 adults and young children had to be barricaded into a room in a library in West Auckland on Saturday, when a group linked to Destiny Church tried to drown out a drag king children's reading event.

Video circulating online shows people that appear to be part of the Destiny Church protest shoving and pushing staff at the Te Atatū Community Centre.

That evening, the same group protested at the Rainbow Parade in Ponsonby and blocked Ponsonby Rd briefly, standing in front of police officers, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Luxon was asked about the incident at a press conference on Sunday.

"We respect people's right to free speech, we respect people's rights to peaceful protest, [but] they went too far.

"This is a country that values diversity and is well known for doing so and New Zealand is a much better place because of the diversity that's in it."

On X (formerly Twitter), Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was "just a boy".

"Real men don't barricade women and children. Real men don't threaten and intimidate. Real men don't preach hate. Real men DO show respect, compassion & love. Real men are comfortable enough in who they are to celebrate the diversity of others."

Tamaki told his congregation on Sunday morning that he was proud of the protesters.

"I said... 'great job what you're doing, but I want you to storm the library they're in, and shut it down,' and he said, 'Yep, I'm on to it, apostle,' and they did it, and you read about it, probably, or heard about it," he said.

Tamaki called the Rainbow Parade a national disgrace.

RNZ asked Luxon about the fact that some of the protesters yesterday were wearing patches that resembled gang insignia and if they might be punished under the gang patch ban.

"We're really focusing on organised crime represented by those gang patch bans," Luxon said.

Luxon said he would not attend today's Big Gay Out as part of Pride events, but said, "I have been in the past and I have enjoyed it."

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also said in a statement on Saturday evening that Destiny Church's actions "are totally unacceptable".

"While I respect freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest, to enter a council library facility that is there for all our communities to use and intimidate council staff, volunteers and community members going about their business, is completely out of line. There is absolutely no place for thuggery."

Auckland Pride was approached for comment Saturday by RNZ.

On Facebook, the group condemned the protests.

"This incident has affected those present, including Auckland Pride and Auckland Council Staff, and will resonate across the wider community, reminding us of the ongoing challenges we face as Takatāpui and Rainbow Communities. Our hearts are with those affected, especially those who were harmed.

"We are aware that such actions could happen again, and we encourage our communities to remain vigilant when organising and attending events, however, we remain resilient in the face of hate and violence."