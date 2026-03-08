Project behind overhaul of firearms regulations on hold

A cache of firearms seized from a property in Gore in 2025. Photo: supplied/NZ Police

An IT project behind the overhaul of firearms regulations has been put on hold, due to uncertainty over what is needed.

A Treasury report from last September, released this week, rated the 'Arms Transformation' project as red.

It suggested the police minister intervene to "resolve major issues".

"Yes, it has been rated red, however nothing has gone wrong," police told RNZ on Friday.

Usually a red rating in a quarterly investment report meant real doubt a project could be delivered.

In this case a so-called 'Gateway' review was done and found "there was uncertainty about the ICT and system requirements that would be required should a new regulator be created".

Setting up a new regulator depended on a bill still before Parliament.

"The work has been paused, while the legislative process is ongoing," Firearms Safety Authority business transformation director Richard Wilson said.

He said the Arms Transformation Programme had gone well since it began and was previously rated green/amber.

A digital registry of firearms was built on budget in 2023 and this was being expanded. A review last year found the registry should achieve public safety objectives, once it was fully embedded.

The authority was working with Treasury and the Ministry of Justice on it, Wilson said.