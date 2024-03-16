Quake jolts Wellington, top of South Island

Many Wellingtonians reported feeling the quake. Photo: NZ Herald

Wellington and the top of the South Island have been jolted by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

Geonet reported it happened just before 3pm and was centred in Cook Strait 40km north-east of Picton, 28km deep.

One person posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Yuck, that earthquake was like a truck hitting the house.”

Thousands reported feeling the shake.

Another person in Lower Hutt said on X that it gave them a fright: “Normally, I hear them coming, but that was a sudden, sharp jolt!”

Someone else said it was a “strong 4.6″ and their heart was still racing.