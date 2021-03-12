Quake shakes central NZ

Central New Zealand has been rattled by a 4.8 magnitude quake this afternoon.

The earthquake occurred 5km east of French Pass, at the top of the South Island, at 3.32pm, and was 54km deep, reports GeoNet.

Just 20 minutes later, another earthquake struck 10km east of French Pass.

The magnitude 4.1 shake was 54km deep.

About 12,000 people have, so far, reported feeling the first quake, across the North Island and the South Island.

The quake was initially recorded as a 4.9 magnitude jolt but was then revised to 4.8.