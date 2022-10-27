Rail protesters scale highway gantry

Two Restore Passenger Rail campaigners on top of the State Highway 1 gantry . Photo: RNZ

Two 'Restore Passenger Rail' campaigners are staging a protest on top of the State Highway 1 gantry - the steel structure over the motorway - at Johnsonville.

They have displayed a sign that reads "Michael Wood we need to talk".

Wood is the country's transport minister.

The group is campaigning to restore the country's passenger rail services to the levels that existed in 2000.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the protest group was asking to address a transport select committee at Parliament later today.

The protesters have a phone and want to present their submission to the Transport and Infrastructure select committee by Zoom from the top of the signage gantry.

She believes it is the sixth time the group has staged a protest in the Wellington in the last few weeks.

Traffic underneath is still flowing. Police have just arrived at the scene.