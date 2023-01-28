Relief for passengers after 'frightening' ferry ordeal

Drifting towards the rocky shore brought frightening memories of another ferry disaster, Kaitaki ferry passenger Mark Munro says.

Mark Munro, of Sweden, has described the fear passengers felt as the ferry Kiatiaki drifted towards the rocky shore south of Wellington. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mr Munro, who was aboard the Cook Strait passenger ferry that issued a mayday when its engines failed in stormy conditions this afternoon, has spoken to his brother, Otago Daily Times journalist Bruce Munro, about the frightening experience and his relief upon docking safely in Wellington this evening.

"There had been a test alarm and practice drill for the crew. But not long afterwards there came one more alarm and the captain said this time it was not a drill and we were in fact adrift after motor failure," Mr Munro said.

Mr Munro and his wife Ingrid, of Skallandso, Sweden, had been touring the South Island with family members, Berit and Kjell Larsson, of Varnamo, Sweden.

Most passengers remained calm but seemed a bit shocked.

"It seemed unreal as the life jackets were handed out to everyone," Mr Munro said.

"Our group was instantly reminded of a catastrophic ferry accident 29 years ago, the sinking of the MS Estonia, off the coast of Sweden, that took over 800 lives."

The Kaitaki had about 800 passengers plus 80 crew.

The most frightening moments of the afternoon's ordeal came as the stricken Kaitaki drifted towards the shore southwest of Sinclear Head, off Wellington’s South Coast.

Relieved to have nearly reached the safety of Wellington are Kaitiaki ferry passengers, from left, Mark Munro, Kjell Larsson, Ingrid Munro and Berit Larsson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"We were within several hundred metres of the shore. And drifting towards the rocks. That was a bit frightening."

"It was a huge relief to hear from the captain that the anchors were successfully holding us in place and tug boats were on their way. "

Mr Munro said they felt a lot better when it was later announced that two of the ferry's motors had been successfully restarted.

Travelling at half speed, the Kaitaki, escorted by two tug boats, then made the two hour journey to the Kaiwharawhara ferry terminal in Wellington, arriving shortly after 9pm this evening.

"Of course, the biggest relief and thankfulness for answered prayers came when we docked safely in Wellington three and a half hours after the expected time."

Earlier today

Power has been restored to the Interislander Kaitaki ferry after it declared a mayday in the Cook Strait with 880 people on board.

Wellington regional harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the engines have been tested and the result was positive.

He said the anchors were being pulled up, but he warned the process to get back to shore would be slow.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy confirmed the 2.15pm sailing from Picton temporarily lost propulsion power near the end of its journey to Wellington.

About 800 passengers are on board as well as about 80 crew, he said.

Everyone onboard was safe, however, as was standard practice, life jackets had been issued as a precaution, he said.

"Tug boats have left Wellington and will be used to assist if required as Kaitaki makes her way back to the Kaiwharawhara terminal."

Authorities have been notified and a special team has been stood up to co-ordinate the response, Reidy said.

"We are focused on ensuring the comfort and wellbeing of passengers, are keeping them updated, and will offer additional support when they arrive into Wellington."

KiwiRail will investigate the cause of the temporary loss of power.

A passenger on board said the ferry had limited power with two engines back up and running.

They said two tug boats and a pilot boat have arrived.

"We are all in life jackets at assembly points. I can hear engines going."

Otago Daily Times journalist Bruce Munro had also received a message from his brother Mark Munro, who is aboard the ferry. "We are standing still on anchors outside of Wellington harbour. Tug boats coming. I can not talk now."

A second message came though shortly after at 6.38pm. "We are well. The tug boats are pulling now and 2 motors are working."

The ferry had been making its way towards Wellington when it lost all power.

"They weren’t able to restore it, they were drifting, they’ve got an anchor down, and they declared a mayday," Nalder had told The New Zealand Herald.

The AIS ship tracker showed several vessels rushing to the Kaitaki’s aid.

The AIS ship tracker shows the ferry was in a difficult spot with several vessels rushing to its aid. Image: Screenshot

Nalder said earlier tug boats were heading in the direction of the ferry, but the conditions were rough.

He said the ship had been blown towards the shore and described the situation as serious.

Nalder said the ferry had been southwest of Sinclear Head off Wellington’s South Coast.

Earlier, a passenger said they were terrified but were trying to stay calm.

Another passenger said the ferry was stranded about an hour out of Wellington.

"The motor’s cut out at about 5 o’clock and the captain has been updating us. We have donned the life jackets for safety reasons, just as a precaution.

"Anchors have been put down and are holding and we are currently waiting I believe on some tug boats and a pilot boat to come out and assist."

- Additional reporting by Bruce Munro & ODT Online