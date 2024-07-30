Remains found in search for Yanfei Bao

Police searching the area on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

A year on from her disappearance, remains have today been found in the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

About 60 people have been again combing the Greenpark area after police received new information relating to the case.

While searching private farmland this morning, a shallow grave was discovered along the treeline, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

"The remains cannot immediately be formally identified, and work is now under way to excavate and forensically examine them."

Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

Det Insp Reeves said news of the discovery had been shared with Bao's immediate family, "and while long hoped for, still comes as a shock".

"The area had previously been searched, and new information led us back here to search specific locations of interest."

Bao, 44, has been missing since July 19 last year. Despite extensive searches in Christchurch and the Selwyn district over the past 12 months, her body has never been found.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, 53, has been accused of her kidnapping and murder. Cao is set to go on trial in October.

Det Insp Reeves earlier said the search today involved a team of more than 60 people, and centred on farmland near the intersection of Hudson and Clarks Rds.

The area has been searched before, but new information prompted investigators to return.

"For operational reasons, we are unable to share the information that led us to search this location.

"A scene examination is now under way and police will be visible in the area for some time."

- additional reporting by RNZ