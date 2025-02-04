Remains of missing tramper found in forest

Judy Donovan was last seen in March last year. Photo: Supplied / The Outdoor Access Commission

The remains of a tramper who has been missing in the Pureora Forest near Lake Taupō since early last year have been found.

Judy Donovan, 79, had not been seen since March 23, when she was separated from her group while bait-lining on the Rangitoto Station.

Police confirmed today her remains had been found in the Pureora Forest.

Waikato Western Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police were alerted to the discovery by a local hunter on Monday, January 27.

"Police can now confirm the remains are those of 79-year-old Judy Donovan," Loughrin said.

Search and Rescue teams, including Land Search and Rescue, Police Search and Rescue, and dog units, were deployed to the area to search for Donovan after she went missing, he said.

The search was suspended in April last year.

"The choice to suspend a search is always a tough one. It involves the assessment of a number of factors, including consultation with survivability experts," Loughrin said.

In May, police and a cadaver dog deployed to the area again; however, they were unable to find her, he said.

Police said Donovan's family had been advised of the discovery, and were being offered support.

"A post-mortem examination has been completed along with the formal identification process.

"As the matter is with the Coroner, we are unable to provide further comment."