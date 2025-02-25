Resignations from Covid-19 inquiry

Helen Potiki has stepped down as executive director of the Covid-19 inquiry. Photo: RNZ/Daniela Maoate-Cox

The executive director of the Covid-19 inquiry and two lawyers assisting the second phase of the inquiry have resigned.

In a statement, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said she does not wish to speculate on why they had chosen to resign, and she still expected the chairperson to present a final report by next February.

Stuff has reported that executive director Helen Potiki and the assisting counsel - Kristy McDonald and Nick Whittington - are understood to have quit over concerns about the inquiry's processes.

But the minister said she had concerns about timeframes not being met, based on the quarterly report provided by the commissioners.

Potiki had been in the role since October 2024.