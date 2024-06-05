Return of the crusher? Minister wants boyracer law change

Two people were arrested and six cars impounded in Levin over the weekend. Photo: NZ Police / Supplied

The Police Minister wants to change the law so cars seized by officers don't have to be returned.

It comes after police were pelted with rocks and bottles during a gathering of more than 200 cars in Levin, north of Wellington, on Saturday night.

Two people were arrested and six cars impounded after the incident which was described as "disgusting" by one car-enthusiast. Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden told RNZ he wanted police to have greater powers in such situations.

And Mark Mitchell agreed.

He told Morning Report police have authority to seize a vehicle, but they have to be handed back.

"At the moment police can seize a vehicle that's involved with these boy racers, you know their burnouts and basically terrorising the community... I'd like to see a law change where they lose the car altogether."

Then police minister Judith Collins earned the nickname 'Crusher Collins' when she introduced legislation in 2009 that promised to crush cars once their owners had committed a third offence. But in it's first few years questions were raised over the small number of cars that were actually crushed.

Mitchell said he and Transport Minister Simeon Brown had now asked officials to look at changing the legislation "so that it's very clear and it makes it much easier for police to be able to seize vehicles and they won't get them back".

He said it still had to be approved by Cabinet and a select committee process, but he'd like to see the need multiple offences removed.

"Me personally as Police Minister, yeah absolutely, I'd remove that, it provides way too much constraint."

That would be a strong deterrent, Mitchell said.

"If you choose to come out and engage in illegal activity, cause damage, abuse and threaten police officers and the public, you're going to lose your car.

"It's your choice, you make the wrong choice and there's going to be consequences for it," he said.