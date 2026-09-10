More than 30,000 benefits and other payments were wrongly suspended with concerns continually raised for three months before being appropriately escalated, a government review has found.

The botch-ups affected more than 2400 main beneficiaries and some were left thousands of dollars out of pocket before they were backpaid, while the total arrears bill reached $2.5 million.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) on Thursday released its review into two major problems that surfaced following a law change last year.

The change required many beneficiaries to confirm their circumstances annually to ensure they remained eligible for their payments.

The Winter Energy Payment (WEP) should have been exempt from that process, but it was not, which meant thousands of pensioners missed out on payments they should have received.

Secondly, processing delays caused by a high volume of people confirming their circumstances meant some paperwork was not checked in time, so their benefit payments stopped.

MSD apologised and everyone had been backpaid, but none would receive compensation because that is not authorised under the law, the review said.

MSD chief executive Debbie Power said it is usually good at implementing complex legislation, often under short time frames.

"That did not happen in this case," she said.

"We did not meet the expectations we have of ourselves, or that others have of us."

Photo: File image / RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Staff did not properly consider legislation implications

The review found 16,720 pensioners' and veterans' WEP payments were wrongly suspended.

It detailed the complex web of payments some people receive, and revealed staff did not consider that the WEP for pensioners must be explicitly excluded from the new law when it was being drafted.

"In this case, MSD failed to fully explore all interactions to ensure that the legislation gave full effect to the policy intent," it said.

"WEP was omitted, due to the assumption that WEP for NZ Superannuation and Veteran's Pension clients would not be impacted."

The highest missed payment total was $468.21.

MSD slow to escalate

The WEP problem was first raised on 30 April by an MSD staffer, the review said.

Staff and clients continued to raise it over three months, but were told the system was operating as intended under the legislation, "which was technically correct".

They appeared to be individual client concerns and MSD did not identify a wider pattern, it said.

Senior leadership was not told until 13 August.

"When queries on the treatment of WEP began, this should have been the opportunity to step back and question whether the legislation was operating in line with the original intent of the policy," it said.

"This experience highlights the importance of frontline staff as an early source of insight in understanding emerging risks or unintended consequences before they are visible in formal reporting."

MSD underestimated workload, more than 2400 lost main benefits

Delays following the "confirming your circumstances" process saw 2460 people's main benefit suspended (more than $800,000 in total), while 11,990 people had their supplementary assistance stopped ($1.7m in total).

The average arrears payment for a beneficiary was $390, while the highest was nearly $3000.

For supplementary assistance payments like the Accommodation Supplement or Disability Allowance, the average was $140 while the highest payment was about $2800.

MSD did not anticipate the number of clients that would report changes in their circumstances, or the volume of people who would return them by post rather than digitally, the review found.

That meant a higher than expected workload which staff could not keep up with.

The problem was compounded by clients receiving automatic emails from MSD telling them their payments would be suspended, it said.

"This increased the number of clients contacting MSD at a time when staff were already managing higher-than expected mandatory CYC review workloads.

"This increased the number of clients affected by delays and the scale of the impacts."

On top of that, an IT update disrupted the email notification process so some clients were unaware they had a letter waiting for them in MyMSD, its client portal.

Recommendations

The review recommended:

amending the Social Security Act 2018 to ensure WEP for pensioners is excluded from the mandatory reviews process

strengthening quality assurance processes around legislation development, including sign-off from someone senior who is independent from the policy

strengthen the handling of law changes that affect operations

improve modelling ahead of significant operational changes, including factoring in "significant areas of uncertainty" and ensuring it is independently challenged.

Opposition parties call for PM, minister to take accountability

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Upston and the prime minister must apologise and take full accountability for the problems, and called for changes to the use of parliamentary urgency.

"The responsibility for this absolute fiasco rests with the ministers in charge, that's Louise Upston and Christopher Luxon. It's time they fronted up and apologised and explained why they were willing to let this happen."

He said Upston "clearly didn't even bother to read" the legislation, when as leader of the House it was her job to make sure the government did not make these kinds of mistakes.

Labour social development spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said they were "hiding behind officials, letting them front for a mess National made".

"The review is damning. It makes clear the root cause of this disaster was National's rushed lawmaking and up to 700 jobs cut at MSD."

Green Party social development spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March said it simply was not good enough for Upston to put all the blame on the ministry.

"Louise Upston's position as minister for social development in my view is becoming untenable due to her reluctance to front up to offer the dignity and the respect that people who were affected by these wrongful suspensions deserve."

Elder advocacy group still confident in ministry

David Marshall, the president of elder advocacy group Grey Power, told Checkpoint he still believed in the ministry.

"It's probably knocked people's confidence," he acknowledged.

"[But] because I deal with similar organisations in three countries, probably it is the least bureaucratic and does usually respond pretty well.

"I think this is a glitch that just shows that if things aren't well planned it affects so many people, and is hopefully a warning to prepare better next time."

He said it was an oversight that the ministry didn't anticipate the demand on its phone systems.

"Not as many used the digital as MSD expected, and certainly for older people that is going to be an issue, and perhaps they should have modelled the numbers affected over 65 or over 80, even that would have given an indication," he said.

But he noted that once MSD became aware of its mistake, "people were reimbursed almost immediately, which was comforting."

"But a lot of people got very frustrated."