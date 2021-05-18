Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Waikato hospitals hit by major technical outage

    Clinical services across all Waikato public hospitals have been seriously affected by a technical outage with all phones and computers down.

    Waikato District Health Board has set up a coordinated incident management system to try to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

    The DHB said it was experiencing a full outage of its information services.

    Clinical services at Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti and Taumaranui hospitals are all affected to varying degrees.

    The DHB said all patients in hospital are being well cared for, but some outpatient clinics have been cancelled.

    It said people affected by this will be contacted to rebook their appointments.

    A staff member at Waikato Hospital told RNZ that it was s chaos there as nothing was working.

    The staff member said they had been told it could take three hours or longer to fix.

    The DHB is asking people to only go to Waikato Hospital Emergency Department for emergencies, so it can ensure it can continue to provide critical services to patients.

    People trying to contact patients should consider using personal mobile phones where possible in the meantime, it said.

