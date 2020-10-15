Rock climber's fatal 120m fall 'preventable': coroner

Lauren Kimiyo Worrell was an 28 year old American living in Auckland at the time. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

An American woman descending a 120m rock face would likely not have fatally fallen if she had used her own equipment and not relied on a rope that was already attached to the rock.

Lauren Kimi Worrell's partner, Richard Graham, could only watch in horror as he saw her begin her climb then fall over the edge and out of view while climbing Castle Rock Pinnacle in the Coromandel on August 19, 2018.

Worrell had sufficient equipment to setup her own safety line, but had chosen to clip into the existing webbing, which she may have done to save time, the coroner's report says.

Coroner Mike Robb's findings into her death state Worrell's death "would have likely been prevented" had she used her own equipment and not relied on the fixed rope that was already attached to the bolts.

The incident has also prompted a safety reminder from the Mountain Safety Council (MSC) encouraging all climbers to use their own equipment that they know and can rely on, and to take their gear with them afterwards.

Robb said that after Graham had called emergency services, he noticed the "heavily weathered" fixed nylon webbing she was clipped to had snapped.

That webbing was already attached to the rock, having been left behind by previous users.

Worrell, who had recently completed her Masters degree at Auckland University, had sufficient equipment to setup her own safety line, but had chosen to clip into the existing webbing, which she may have done to save time.

She was described by family as an experienced climber with three years' experience climbing in both the United States and New Zealand. She had climbed at Castle Rock twice before.

They had also climbed in other areas numerous times before.

Robb adopted a recommendation put forward by the New Zealand Alpine Club (NZAC) for an amendment to the Rock Climbing Access Framework that discouraged the installation and use of fixed ropes and other soft equipment to prevent climbers from being placed in a situation where reliance on weathered soft equipment was an option.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley said the coroner's findings were a good reminder to the climbing community to not use existing site anchors or attachments, such as ropes, without first checking that they were safe to use.

"It is best not to rely on existing equipment that you don't know the history or quality of."

Daisley said it was a good habit not to leave any equipment behind.

"Make sure you take the time to thoroughly assess any equipment you come across and while it may seem faster to use existing setups, it is likely much safer to create your own," Daisley said.