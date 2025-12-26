Rockfall blocks South Island highway

Rockfall has been causing disruption on the roads around Arthur's Pass between Canterbury and the West Coast.

Fire and Emergency said it responded to a crash around 10.15pm on Christmas Day on State Highway 73, near the turnoff to Mount White.

A car had run into a fallen rock and was damaged, but there were no injuries.

And further west on the Ōtira Gorge stretch of the same highway, a section of the road had a priority give-way system in place because of rockfall. It was still in place early on Boxing Day morning.