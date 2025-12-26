Rockfall blocks South Island highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rockfall has been causing disruption on the roads around Arthur's Pass between Canterbury and the West Coast.
Fire and Emergency said it responded to a crash around 10.15pm on Christmas Day on State Highway 73, near the turnoff to Mount White.
A car had run into a fallen rock and was damaged, but there were no injuries.
And further west on the Ōtira Gorge stretch of the same highway, a section of the road had a priority give-way system in place because of rockfall. It was still in place early on Boxing Day morning.