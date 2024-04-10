Scammers posing as police to get financial information

File photo: Getty Images

Scammers have been posing as police officers to gain the financial details of their victims.

At least a dozen people have reported receiving a scam call where a scammer posing as an officer claims be from a particular department, says you have been a victim of fraud or scam, and tries and obtain further financial information from you, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the calls have largely been made to landlines.

"While police do not have accurate numbers of how many of these scam calls have been received, it is important that the public are aware.

"Police will make some enquiries into these calls, but our experience has shown that often phone-based scammers will be operating from overseas.

He said anyone who receives a call like this should not hand over any personal details.

Police will never contact people seeking their banking details, card numbers, pin numbers or passwords.

Legitimate officers in some instances will contact you as part of their duties but police say if you are uncertain, ask for the officer's details.

Then hang up, contact 105 and request the officer to contact you.

An email scam has also re-emerged in which the person claims to be authorities from police and other justice sector partners.

Police advise people to be extremely cautious if they receive unsolicited emails and not to reply under any circumstances.