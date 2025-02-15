School bell more than 100 years old stolen

The school bell normally hung from this frame. Photo: Supplied/ Kelburn Normal School

By Jazlyn Whales of RNZ

A treasured school bell has gone missing from a Wellington school.

Kelburn Normal School staff shared a post to Facebook that their "beloved school bell" had been stolen from the school grounds.

The bell - which has been part of the school for more than 100 years - was more than just an object to the school, they said.

The bell, before it was stolen. Photo: Supplied/ Kelburn Normal School

"It is a taonga, a symbol of generations of tamariki, whānau and staff who have been part of our kura over the years.

"It is deeply upsetting to have something so significant stolen from us."

Recently installed security cameras captured the theft on Tuesday evening, but it was not clear who the perpetrators were.

The school has had previous issues with vandals, with some damage costing thousands in repair costs.

Principal Danielle Sanders said she was shocked when she realised the bell had been taken: "It's just one of those things you don't think people would take."

Sanders called on the people who took the bell to return it to where it belongs.

"Even though they might think they can get a lot of money for it, it's probably not worth much - but it's worth a lot to our community," she said.

Anybody with information on the disappearance of the bell is encouraged to get in touch with Kelburn Normal School, or police.